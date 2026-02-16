King Charles generous favour for Sarah Ferguson takes disastrous turn

King Charles' back-to-back offers for Sarah Ferguson seemingly go in vain as her involvement in Epstein files left her with nothing but regrets.

Fergie's world turned upside down as information related to her twisted relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light recently.

From expressing her admiration for the paedophile to casually discussing her daughter Eugenie's private life, the former Duchess of York received serious backlash.

Several royal experts pointed out that Sarah's never-ending desire for money led her to be in touch with Epstein.

Speaking of the current scenario, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams strongly criticised her actions, stating to GB, "She's a disgraced member of the Royal Family. She's just a family disaster."

It is important to note that before Sarah's ties with Epstein got exposed, King Charles, on several occasions, respected Fergie by including her in the royal events.

The monarch left the world in shock when he invited Andrew and Sarah to be a part of the royal family's annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 2023.

She and Andrew were also present at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother herself confessed how delightful her bond was with the key royal figure.

In conversation with The Sunday Times, Sarah said, "I’ve known the King all my life, and I absolutely adore him. He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie."

However, King Charles' goodwill gestures for Sarah Ferguson backfired as the former Duchess herself shattered her royal dreams by keeping ties with Epstein.