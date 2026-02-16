 
Kate Middleton bombshell prediction comes true

Future Queen Catherine hinted at family tensions long ago

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

Princess Kate predicted the most talked-about royal departure long ago, it has been claimed in a new book.

The Royal family's strength visibly declined when Prince Harry announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were stepping back from their senior active working royal positions.

In his book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the royal author Russell Myers claimed that the Princess of Wales figured it out that the Sussexes would eventually 'part ways' with the firm.

At first, the future Queen believed that she might be able to stabilise the shaky siblings' bond between William and Harry.

But, Mr Russell shared that afterwards, seeing Meghan and Harry's behaviour, "Catherine.... decided she could do no more to bring them together."

William and Kate "definitely thought the Sussexes’ behaviour stemmed from something more than being difficult."

It has been claimed in the book that Meghan's "bullish" behaviour was viewed as "abrasive" by Kate Middleton.

Prince George's mother "saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."

