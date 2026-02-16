Is Andrew banned from leaving UK?

There are speculations about Andreew's next move after the latest update on his connections to Epstein, which might bring him to face the law officials.

The latest development in the Epstein scandal has sent shockwaves through the British royal family, and pressure is mounting on the former prince, with Britons restlessly guessing his next step.

Some predict he will prefer to flee the UK instead of answering for his actions. While, some others believe he's already unofficially banned from leaving the country amid growing pressure as the eyes of the nation are upon him.

An insider on condition of anonimity, claimed: "The royal family also thinks the consequences of his choices will be far-reaching amid fears that the noose is tightening around his neck."

They added: "Andrew has been banned from taking any abrupt step until the situation comes under control."

It emerges after a former Scotland Yard officer, who guarded the royal family from 1998 to 2004, has approached Thames Valley Police with allegations that Andrew brought women into Buckingham Palace "multiple times a week" without proper security vetting.

He reportedly ensured to advance the ongoing police inquiry into the disgraced royal.

The claims suggest as the people, in Andrew's close circle, have asked him to avoid thinking leaving the UK as the move may creat new problems for him and his family.

He has already been living in exile on the Sandringham Estate after vacating Royal Lodge, with sources describing him as 'unstable' amid police assessment of leaked documents allegations.

King Charles, Prince William are already subjected to heckling and facing questions about the allegations against Andrew.

William and Kate are, according to their spokesperson, "deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," adding that the senior royals "thoughts remain focused on the victims."

King Charles, 77, has also released a striking new statement via palace pokesperson after the disclosure that police are "assessing" allegations, saying: "If we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

The 65-year-old left his long-standing residence at Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness on Monday 2 February, and is now taking refuge on the Sandringham Estate.

Beatrice and Eugenie's dad is currently residing at Wood Farm, but will be permanently relocating to Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property situated next to a bog, once refurbishments are finished.