Prince William helps forge an important milestone as 2029 partnership announced

Prince William’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia is setting the stage for a landmark cultural partnership between the Kingdom and the UK.

Following the visit, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Saudi Ministry of Culture jointly announced that 2029 will be the official UK-Saudi Year of Culture.

The year-long programme aims to celebrate shared heritage and foster creative dialogue between the two nations, with a particular focus on connecting young people through art, education, and innovation.

Officials described it as “an important milestone” celebrating the growing scope of cultural exchange and cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

An important milestone in Royal diplomacy

During his visit, William met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Crown Prince’s private farm in Diriyah, where talks covered a range of topics.

Human rights groups urged William to raise pressing cases, including that of British national, sentenced to 10 years in prison after a 2024 arrest.

Head of campaigns at Amnesty International, said William’s influence could prove critical: “The ordeal he has had to endure has been harrowing, and the toll on his wife and four children is unimaginable.”

The visit reflects the Crown Prince’s broader vision to transform Saudi Arabia into a more diversified and sustainable economy, while also strengthening cultural and educational ties with the UK.