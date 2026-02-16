 
Andrew spotted at Beijing dinner with mystery woman

Andrew's official trade visit photos resurface in latest Epstein documents

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

The former Duke of York was spotted dining with Chinese model and actress Miya Muqi during an official UK trade visit to Beijing in 2010.

Newly surfaced images in the latest Epstein file disclosure, show at the time, Andrew was serving as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, a taxpayer-funded role designed to promote UK business abroad.

The photographs, taken from multiple angles, depict what looks to be a formal dinner setting. In one image, Andrew sits at a table laid with glasses and plates, facing Muqi and other guests.

Another shows him with hands folded on the table, a bouquet of lilies positioned in front of him.

A separate shot captures the royal seated on a boat beside a woman wearing sunglasses, both appearing to rest life jackets across their laps.

According to reports, a link containing the images was allegedly sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by David Stern, a former aide to Andrew.

The accompanying message, cited in coverage of the files, reportedly referenced a planned dinner in Beijing using a derogatory term for young women.

