 
Geo News

Taylor Swift sparks buzz for 'CANCELLED!' music video with major hint

Taylor Swift fans excited for new 'Showgirl' single release after 'Opalite'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Taylor Swift fans excited for new Showgirl single release after Opalite
Taylor Swift fans excited for new 'Showgirl' single release after 'Opalite'

Taylor Swift is believed to be working on another music video from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, following the success of Opalite.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is seemingly planning a single release of her song, CANCELLED!, from the album and Swifties believe they just got another seal of approval from none other than Swift’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Swifties on social media shared the news after an insider reportedly told The Sun that the Eras Tour performer is working on the music video which she described as nothing she ever worked on or directed.

While fans were excited but still hesitant to believe without the official confirmation, they began speculating with more conviction after Dessner’s comments went viral all over social media.

During an interaction with a fan, The Nationals frontman was asked about his favourite song from The Life of a Showgirl, to which he promptly replied, “Probably CANCELLED!.”

Despite the mixed reactions to the song at the time of the album’s initial release, Swifties expressed their anticipation in comments, with one writing, “She picked the singles well this time. ‘Cancelled!’ is a hit,” while another added, “It would be INCREDIBLE.”

Sharing Dessner’s praise of the song, a third chimed in, “wait that means CANCELLED mv is coming!!!.”

As of yet, Swift and her team have not addressed the speculations.

Jeremy Clarkson hit with lawsuit over alleged incident: Who is the woman?
Jeremy Clarkson hit with lawsuit over alleged incident: Who is the woman?
Freddy Brazier packs on PDA with pregnant girlfriend after rekindling romance
Freddy Brazier packs on PDA with pregnant girlfriend after rekindling romance
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty exudes elegance despite mishap at awards
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty exudes elegance despite mishap at awards
'Batman: Part II' writer teases plot of the upcoming DC movie
'Batman: Part II' writer teases plot of the upcoming DC movie
North West goes shopping with identical pals as new career takes off
North West goes shopping with identical pals as new career takes off
Maya Hawke ‘Stranger Things' costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman
Maya Hawke ‘Stranger Things' costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman
Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater
Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater
Timothee Chalamet, Michael B.Jordan: Who will win Oscar for Best Actor?
Timothee Chalamet, Michael B.Jordan: Who will win Oscar for Best Actor?