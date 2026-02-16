Taylor Swift sparks buzz for 'CANCELLED!' music video with major hint

Taylor Swift fans excited for new 'Showgirl' single release after 'Opalite'

Taylor Swift is believed to be working on another music video from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, following the success of Opalite.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is seemingly planning a single release of her song, CANCELLED!, from the album and Swifties believe they just got another seal of approval from none other than Swift’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Swifties on social media shared the news after an insider reportedly told The Sun that the Eras Tour performer is working on the music video which she described as nothing she ever worked on or directed.

While fans were excited but still hesitant to believe without the official confirmation, they began speculating with more conviction after Dessner’s comments went viral all over social media.

During an interaction with a fan, The Nationals frontman was asked about his favourite song from The Life of a Showgirl, to which he promptly replied, “Probably CANCELLED!.”

Despite the mixed reactions to the song at the time of the album’s initial release, Swifties expressed their anticipation in comments, with one writing, “She picked the singles well this time. ‘Cancelled!’ is a hit,” while another added, “It would be INCREDIBLE.”

Sharing Dessner’s praise of the song, a third chimed in, “wait that means CANCELLED mv is coming!!!.”

As of yet, Swift and her team have not addressed the speculations.