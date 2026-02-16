'Batman: Part II' writer teases plot of the upcoming DC movie

'Batman: Part II' starring Robert Pattinson is set to release on October 1, 2027

The Batman: Part II writer Mattson Tomlin has unveiled what the upcoming film means to him and how much higher bars it would set.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the much-anticipated DC movie starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role is slated to release in theatres on October 1, 2027.

The script of the Batman sequel is ready, and it is set to enter production in March.

Ahead of the beginning of the production, co-writer Tomlin revealed that the upcoming DC film is going to be “new and dangerous.”

According to him, the bar could not get any higher with The Batman Part II.

He explained in a statement, “We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous. The bar couldn't be higher.”

Mattson continued, “Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can't begin to describe what this film means to me.”

The action sci-fi is set to feature a star-studded ensemble cast including Colin Farrell, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz.

There are rumours that Barry Keoghan will also be joining the star cast as Joker.