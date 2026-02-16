North West goes shopping with identical pals as new career takes off

North West looked like the leader of a neon pack as she stepped out with friends who were sporting hair colours similar to her own shade of a bright blue.

Daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North hit an Alexander Wang store in New York City for her shopping spree.

Dressed in individually fashion-forward ensembles, the young group of friends were later photographed leaving the outlet with multiple shopping bags.

Source: Backgrid

The public sighting came amid the emergence of news that the 12-year-old celebrity kid is preparing to launch her own clothing line.

Having dabbled in multiple disciplines even at her young age, the Kardashian family member is set to mark her foray into fashion with NOR11, a label which has already been registered.

The copyright claim was initially submitted by KimYe’s Kid Inc. to the U.S. Trade and Patent Office in August 2023.

While the name of the company suggests that it belongs to both Kim and Kanye, it is only the former who is listed as the claimant, according to The Sun.

North West’s latest career move could prove to be yet another in a long list of controversies attracted by Kim and Kanye’s first-born.

The famous preteen earlier became the focus of attention with her public Instagram profile, fake tattoos, and a new single titled Piercing On My Hand.