King Charles Sandringham estate shut down after Andrew's visit: Warning issued

King Charles's Sandringham estate, which is located close to the Norfolk coastline, was forced to close after a new warning.

The shocking announcement comes days after former prince Andrew's appearance in the area.

The royal estate had to shut on Sunday after being hit by sleet and snow. The area is currently under a yellow warning for ice from the Met Office.

The weather took an unexpected turn, forcing vistors to escape the conditions amid warning of rain, sleet and hailstorm.

The people have been issued warning as there's a risk of "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".

The official urged the residents and visitors in the area "to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal" and ensure there is no need to rush.

It added: "If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery."

Lats week, the monarch's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's green Range Rover was spotted across the Sandringham.

The vehicle, which the former royal has frequently been seen driving in Windsor, travelled between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm via fields and rough tracks rather than using the main drive.

It remains unclear whether Andrew himself was behind the wheel during the journey to inspect his future permanent residence.

Andrew' future residence is currently undergoing substantial refurbishment work. Andrew's arrival is anticipated around April.