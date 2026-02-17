Samuel L. Jackson's rumoured casting in 'Batman 2' sparks outrage among MCU fans

'The Batman Part II' is set to release on October 1, 2027

Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly in talks to feature in the 2027 Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson.

Earlier today, a source via Deadline shared on X that the Pulp Fiction star might appear for a pivotal role in the Matt Reeves directorial.

The 77-year-old has never been a part of any DC Comics project. But he has been a vital of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he played Nick Fury, former director of S.H.I.E.L.D and founder of the Avengers, in 11 MCU movies.

The latest reports have sparked a debate online with Marvel fans wondering what Reeves is exactly doing as he has included some important actors from the Universe to DCU’s Batman Part II.

Besides Jackson’s alleged casting, there are speculations that the upcoming action sci-fi will also feature Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson; the duo played Bucky Barnes and Black Widow in Avengers.

Fans are not happy with DC taking in the core cast of MCU.

One of them commented under the post, “Bro all MCU is gonna be in the Batman 2 or what?”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Hold Up this is crazy DC and Matt Reeves is picking all the Marvel cast like it's the infinity stones.”

The Shaft actor’s casting talks are not yet confirmed by any official source. So far, there are only rumours about him being a part of The Batman Part II.

Starring Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis, the new Batman sequel is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.