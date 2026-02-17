 
Who is LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER? About the UK Eurovision 2026 representative

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER will be representing the United Kingdom at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in May

February 17, 2026

UK Eurovision 2026: Who is LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER?
British YouTuber LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER has been tapped for a major task at the world's longest-running and largest live annual music competition.

As the Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Vienna, Austria in May, the United Kingdom announced their representative.

On The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, it has been revealed that LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, whose real name is Sam Battle, will be representing the U.K. at the 70th edition of Eurovision.

“I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey. I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously,” he said while expressing his excitement.

“I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created,” the electronics enthusiast added. “I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesized!”

Who is LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER?

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER is a multi-talented solo artist, experimental singer/songwriter, live electronics performer and composer, inventor of unique musical machines, and self-proclaimed Eurovision fan.

He entered the music scene in 2014 as the frontman of the indie rock band ZIBRA, which performed at Glastonbury in 2015 for BBC Introducing.

Since then, the Kent-based musician launched his solo career experimenting with electronic and synth sounds.

Returning from a nationwide tour across Germany, the popular content creator played to packed venues across the UK and Europe, released a plethora of singles, albums, and EPs.

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER was chosen as the UK’s representative after an extensive search led by UK Eurovision Project Director and Music Industry figure, David May, alongside Andrew Cartmell, Executive Producer, BBC Studios North and Head of Delegation for the UK.

