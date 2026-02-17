 
Harry Styles statement about 'living slow life in Rome' upsets city locals

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

Harry Styles has been sparking controversy ever since he returned to the spotlight after three-years of hiatus.

The 31-year-old former One Direction singer marked his comeback by announcing his fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" and a new tour.

A few days back, he came under fire for having high ticket prices for his “Together, Together” tour.

Now, the Watermelon Sugar singer has sparked outrage with his latest remarks about spending his time in Rome while he was on break.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Harry lauded the "slower pace of life" that he was able to enjoy in the city by saying, “When I was in Rome, the city just taught me how to slow down.”

Locals in Rome are unhappy with Harry Styles:

The locals of the city got offended by his statement as they believe that it is easier for the Grammy winner to say such things as he is one "privileged" human being.

They think that Styles does not have an awareness of his wealth and privilege, which is what affords him that way of life.

One of the locals said in a statement, “The privilege to call Italian life “slow” is so ironic. You are privileged to sit down and sip your coffee in comfort somewhere in Italy because you are a wealthy man, not because you’re in Italy.”

Meanwhile, another frustrated citizen wrote, “You only get to enjoy a slow f****** life in Rome if you’re a tourist bro, living here is absolute hell, spare us this live long laugh b*******.”

Work wise, Harry is all set to release new studio album on March 6. 

