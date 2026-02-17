SZA performs for controversial figure at favourite spiritual destination

SZA returned to India, the site of her memorable spiritual experience from last year, to perform for local spiritual figure Sadhguru.

The R&B artist took the stage at Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, also inviting her mother Audrey Rowe to the crowd.

She participated in the local tradition by greeting the festival audience with the words, “Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?”

The seven-time Grammy winner’s latest performance marked her return to the country a year after she shared details about a “profound and chaotic and beautiful” experience.

“Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life,” she had shared.

Sadhguru, the spiritual leader for whom she recently performed and has been in touch with for a while, is often considered a controversial figure in the region for allegations related to environmental violations, sexual misconduct, among others.

SZA hilariously broke her spiritual vow while in India last year to share a post about her then-newly released movie, One of Them Days, co-starring Keke Palmer.

“Man listen . I’m in India and they bout to take my phone in 7 hours for a 10 day vow of silence,” she revealed in her caption at the time. “but I COULD NOT MISS RELEASE DAY !!” (Sic)