Jackie Chan left baffled when asked about the 'Kardashians'

Jackie Chan gives unexpected response when asked about Kardashian family

Jackie Chan is clueless about the Kardashians and fans are not surprised by the revelation at all.

A throwback video has resurfaced on the internet, where Jackie was asked to name his favourite Kardashian and he was completely confused.

The incident occurred in 2017, while he was promoting his film The Foreigner on Access Hollywood Live.

The host asked him, “Who is you favourite Kardashian”. Chan, who was totally perplexed, replied, "Kardashian? What do you mean, Kardashian?"

The Rush Hour actor even inquired “if the name was English”.

Fans are not surprised at all by Chan being clueless about the popular American media and business dynasty, led by Kris Jenner as they emphasized that both belong to “different worlds.”

“Jackie Chan has been making action classics for decades... Meanwhile the Kardashian family built a whole empire off reality TV. Two completely different worlds colliding”, wrote one.

Meanwhile, another one highlighted how big of a star Jackie himself is that even the Kardashians are his fan.

A social media user commented, “The truth that’s not everyone knows the kardashians and Jackie wasn’t a new school type of person He’s an icon from way back, even the Kardashians are his fans.”

Work wise, the 71-year-old Hong Kong based actor last featured in Karate Kid: Legends (2025). He is all set to return for a potential Rush Hour 4 movie.