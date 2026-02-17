Inside celebrity crime stories that changed pop culture forever

From headline-grabbing abductions to courtroom dramas watched by millions, celebrity-connected crimes have a way of stopping the world mid-scroll.

These seven cases didn’t just make news – they became the news. Here’s a look back at the stories that blurred the line between fame and the justice system.

Nancy Guthrie

In February, Nancy Guthrie – the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie – was abducted from her Tucson home.

Investigators revealed DNA evidence from someone outside the family, security footage of a masked person, and even ransom notes demanding money. As of mid-February, she remains missing.

The shocking disappearance of the mother of a beloved morning show anchor instantly became national news – and remains an ongoing mystery.

Trial of O.J. Simpson

Few cases rival the spectacle of O.J. Simpson. Accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994, Simpson’s eight-month trial became a cultural flash point.

The white Ford Bronco chase. The televised courtroom drama. The verdict heard around the world.

Acquitted in criminal court, Simpson died in 2024 – but debate over the case never really ended.

Rob Reiner family tragedy

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, known for classics like When Harry Met Sally, and his wife Michele were fiund stabbed to death in December 2025.

Their son has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and awaits arraignment. The case stunned Hollywood, turning a celebrated family into front-page heartbreak.

Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was bound and held at gunpoint in Paris while masked thieves stole nearly $10 million in jewelry.

The robbery – and her emotional testimony years later –reshaped conversations around celebrity security and trauma.

Sharon Tate

In 1969, actress Sharon Tate was brutally killed by members of the Manson Family while eight months pregnant.

The crime marked a dark shift in Hollywood history and continues to haunt pop culture more than five decades later.

Death of Selena

Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was shot and killed in 1995 at just 23 years old.

Her murder devastated fans worldwide – and cemented her legacy as one of the most influential Latin artists of all time.

Fall of Aaron Hernandez

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder in 2015. His shocking downfall – from rising NFL talent to life behind bars – ended in tragedy when he died by suicide in prison in 2017.

Fame does not shield anyone from scandal – and sometimes it magnifies it.

Which case do you remember most?