Margot Robbie 'Wuthering Heights' dance sparks South Asian crossover frenzy

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi starrer 'Wuthering Heights' was released on February 13

Mariha Ghazal
February 17, 2026

Margot Robbie has set social media ablaze with a viral dance sequence from Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights.

In the clip, Robbie, playing Catherine Earnshaw, channels Kate Bush’s legendary performance of Wuthering Heights while dressed in flowing sleeves and a red skirt.

The look immediately reminded fans of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic Jab We Met performance, a cultural touchstone from a beloved South Asian country’s cinema.

The unexpected resemblance triggered a wave of reactions online.

Some users celebrated the crossover moment while others criticized it as cultural borrowing.

Posts like “My culture is not your costume” or “Kareena did it first” trended.

Defenders argued Robbie’s dance was more homage than imitation, pointing to stylistic nods from Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights music video.

Still, the moment has fueled chatter around Fennell’s bold creative choices, which blend steamy modern vibes with anachronistic costumes far removed from Emily Brontë’s Gothic original.

The controversy has bridged fans across continents, creating a rare moment where South Asian cinema and Western Gothic literature collide.

With Fennell’s adaptation already generating headlines for its bold, steamy reinterpretation, Robbie’s viral dance may prove both a marketing boon and a cultural flashpoint.

