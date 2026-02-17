North West reveals bruises after taking off controversial finger piercings

North West, eldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, once again caught attention online after sharing a photo that revealed her bruised hand after removing her controversial finger piercings.

The 12-year-old posted a picture on her official Instagram account, showing some visible marks where metal studs were earlier placed on her fingers, hands and wrist.

Earlier this month, North surprised everyone after showing off her piercings while releasing a new rap song titled PIERCING ON MY HAND.

The bold look, however, sparked massive backlash in no time, with many people asking with concern that if such body art was safe for someone at her age.

In the latest post, the piercings appear to be gone finally, leaving fans of the rapper and the reality star in relief.

North West removed her hand piercings

But now, all those bruises of the piercings can be seen in their place, showing that they are recently removed.

Her song played over the post, hinting that the moment was still part of her creative side.

North has faced criticism before as well for her bold and controversial fashion choices but she was never bothered by it.

When fans questioned the safety of the piercings, she replied calmly with “It’s okay” and a heart hands emoji.