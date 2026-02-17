BAFTA 2026 presenter reveal sends fans into frenzy

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its presenter roster for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, and it’s packed with Hollywood and British heavyweights.

Cillian Murphy, Patrick Dempsey and Aimee Lou Wood are among the names set to take the stage, bringing together Oscar winners, breakout stars and fan favorites.

Social media erupted after the announcement.

The mix of Oscar winners, British talent and global stars earned praise.

With One Battle After Another leading the nominations, the BAFTA Film Awards will take place Sunday, February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, it promises to be a night of high-profile honors and red-carpet spectacle.

With such a starry lineup, the ceremony is expected to dominate entertainment headlines worldwide.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, among the confirmed names are Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Ethan Hawke, Olivia Cooke, and Emily Watson. Rising stars like Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson, and Miles Caton will also take the stage, alongside global talent such as Regé-Jean Page, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Sadie Sink, and Riz Ahmed.

Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Stormzy and Warwick Davis, Stellan Skargård will also be presenting, according to BAFTA.

The ceremony will feature performances by K-pop trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, marking their first live show outside.

The U.S. British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware will deliver a tribute to Barbra Streisand during the In Memoriam segment.