Classic animated favourites to make surprise return to streaming

Tubi, streaming platform, is now all set to bring back childhood memories for fans by adding 100 animated shows from Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. from March 1.

The free streaming service called this move the start of its “cartoon era”. However, first batch of shows will arrive at the beginning of March meanwhile more will be added slowly over time.

The collection includes fan favourites like Dexter’s Laboratory, Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy, Courage The Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

Viewers will also see Warner Bros hits like Pinky and the Brain, Justice League, Batman The Brave and the Bold, Ben 10 and Animaniacs.

This apparently came right after when many classic cartoons disappeared from big streaming apps last year. For Tubi, the platform has already seen success so it is now set to make the business with old animated shows.

Many more cartoons like Scooby Doo, Tom and Jerry, Yogi Bear and The Flintstones are also coming on the streaming.

Tubi, moreover, said that more series will be added over time, making this a big moment for anyone who loves cartoons.

Both old and new generation fans or viewers will get the chance to enjoy these classic shows again, all for free.