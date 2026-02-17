 
Priyanka Chopra credits Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood debut

Priyanka Chopra marked her Hollywood debut with 'Quantico' in 2015

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

Priyanka Chopra marked her Hollywood debut with 'Quantico' in 2015

Priyanka Chopra has finally unveiled how she stepped into Hollywood in the first place.

The 43-year-old recently attended the annual Harvard India Conference, where she spoke to Anjula Acharia and opened about her Hollywood journey.

Chopra made her debut with American TV series Quantico in 2015, becoming the first Indian actress to headline a U.S based drama.

While conversing at the conference, the Baywatch actress unveiled that there are a few people who deserve credit for her debut in Hollywood.

She honoured late Irrfan Khan and Bollywood Aishwarya Rai for paving way for her to enter the industry.

Priyanka stated, “I really do believe that I stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talents that came before me. Aishwarya Rai, an icon when she was working in Hollywood, Irrfan Khan, of course, Mindy Kaling.”

She continued, “And I was able to push the door open and stand up for what I believe in because they did what they did.”

Today, Chopra is considered as a part of the American film industry. She has been a part of multiple Hollywood projects namely Love Again, Amazon Prime series Citadel and Heads of State. 

