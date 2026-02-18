Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance grows stronger thanks to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance appears to be growing stronger than ever in the wake of her ex Zayn Malik’s “never in love” confession.

The supermodel didn’t address her former love interest’s shocking “triggering” remarks directly, instead, she let her actions speak louder than words.

In a recent interview, the former One Direction star grabbed headlines by claiming he was never in love with Gigi after their years-long on-and-off relationship.

The comment sparked severe backlash. The same day that clip from the Die For Me hitmaker's interview went viral, the Vogue regular stepped out for a PDA-packed lunch date with the Maestro star in New York City.

The couple, who has been dating since late 2023, were spotted sharing a kiss outside the eatery in Manhattan, before getting into a waiting car.

For the unversed, In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 33-year-old musician shared that while he will always have a special place for Gigi, he doesn’t believe he was ever truly in love with her.

“I don’t feel like it was love, and to be fair, just to say this on record, I will always love G, ’cause she’s the reason my child is, you know, on this earth and I have the utmost respect for her,” he told host Alex Cooper. “I will always love her but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her.”

Although the mother of one hasn’t commented on Zayn’s take on their relationship, she is reportedly not happy with him.

“Gigi is way beyond being hurt by anything Zayn says, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t triggering for her,” a source told In Touch. “She sees everything and did not appreciate him taking that shot at her.”

Still, the source said she would “never give Zayn the satisfaction of saying anything directly in response” and wants to keep things cordial for the sake of their daughter.

“She’s not interested in getting in a big public fight with him,” the tipster added. “She has her daughter to think of. She wants to keep things as cordial as possible for Khai’s sake.”

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their five-year-old daughter Khai Malik on September 19, 2020. While they no longer have a romantic relationship, they reportedly work together well as co-parents.