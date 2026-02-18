Gordon Ramsay admits parenting regrets in emotional Netflix docuseries

He says he sometimes prioritised work over being there for his four eldest children

Gordon Ramsay shared his parenting regrets, admitting he missed the essence of fatherhood in his new Netflix show.

The Netflix docuseries titled Being Gordon Ramsay has just landed on the streaming platform, allowing viewers to peek behind the curtain of his life.

In the first episode of the docuseries, Gordon opened up about his troubled childhood with his alcoholic dad, Gordon.

In the show, the TV personality, 59, also admits his own parenting regrets.

He says he sometimes prioritised work over being there for his four eldest children; daughter Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack 26, and Tilly, 24.

He says: 'I, sadly, had a torrid relationship with my father. My father called me a snob once. And I said, "No, definitely not a snob. I just want to get out of the s**t mess I was born in.'

For those unversed, Gordon juggled three jobs to support his family and lived in 15 different council estates growing up.

The chef recalls weekends where he would 'almost watch his father ruin his life through alcohol'.

He continues: 'It's hard, isn't it, when someone's an alcoholic? It's very hard to relate to that, because you're just … you're nervous.

'You're worried about, you know, hitting the end of the bottle and seeing that bottle of Bacardi disappear, because you know what happens at the end of that.'

However, Gordon turned to cooking after his football career was short due to a knee injury.