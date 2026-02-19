Sharon Stone's ageless glow sparks double takes at premiere

If anyone needed proof that confidence is the ultimate glow-up, Sharon Stone just delivered it.

The Basic Instinct icon, 67, had fans doing a double take at The Bluff premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a sleek black suit layered with a copper blazer and an eye-catching diamond brooch, Stone looked every inch the Hollywood legend. Pink blush, bold red lipstick, sparkling earrings – the glam was effortless.

But it wasn’t just the look that got people talking. It was the message.

Stone has previously opened up about Botox and fillers, revealing to Vogue Arabia that after suffering a massive stroke and nine-day brain hemorrhage, she required “over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

The experienced change everything.

Before the premiere, she posted a fiery Instagram video questioning society’s obsession with youth: “Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror? Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self?”

She added: “Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. I pee in it. I poo in it. It's my apartment. I live here.”

Her caption? A mic drop: “Why in 2026 are we still afraid of ageing & living in our own selves… Get real! Sorry not sorry!”

Fans flooded the comment section with praise. And honestly? She said what many were thinking.