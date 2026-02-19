Khloé Kardashian teases marriage plans

Khloé Kardashian has fans buzzing after dropping hints about her future marriage plans.

On the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the 41-year-old reality star admitted she wants to be married before expanding her family again, sparking speculation that wedding bells could be in her future.

“I don’t know if I have the bandwidth for a third,” Khloé confessed, referring to having another child. “And I’m also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids.”

The Kardashians star already shares daughter True (7) and son Tatum (3) with ex Tristan Thompson.

Though she wishes True could have a sister as she knows firsthand the bond of sisterhood thanks to her own siblings Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie.

However, Khloé admitted she’s not sure she’s ready to expand her family.

Instead, she’s grateful that True has cousins who feel “close like sisters.”

And over the holidays, Khloé found another way to grow her family by welcoming a black Labrador named Peppermint, whom she gushed about on Instagram as “the sweetest soul ever.”

Khloé previously said she’s “done” having babies, especially after welcoming Tatum via surrogate in 2022.

Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s surrogacy journey, Khloé admitted the decision was made easier thanks to her sister’s experience.

For now, Khloé seems content with her two kids, her tight knit Kardashian clan, and Peppermint by her side.

But her latest comments about wanting marriage before more children have fans wondering, ‘Is Khloé Kardashian is preparing to walk down the aisle soon?