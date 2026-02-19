Katie Price's sister Sophie 'wants her to come to senses' after baby reveal

Sophie appeared to make her feelings clear after the star claimed she is expecting a baby

Katie Price's sister, Sophie, wants her to come to her senses after the star claimed she is expecting a baby with her husband, Lee Andrews.

On Wednesday, Katie claimed she is having Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex Alana Percival, with Lee also writing: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji.

Following the mother-of-five's bombshell statement, Sophie appeared to make her feelings clear by re-sharing a video on her Instagram Stories.

Since Katie and Lee announced their marriage, the star's family have reportedly upset about her decision.

It comes after claims that Sophie, with whom she hosts a podcast, and the star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset.

A source told The Mirror: 'Katie's family are very much "Team JJ". Ever since the break up, they've been in touch with him and supporting him.

'They think the way he's been treated throughout this has been awful. They are really disappointed. He was so supportive of Katie and one of the nicest guys she'd been out with. That's why Sophie liked his post.

'Everything Katie is doing is just putting more of a distance between herself and her family.

Meanwhile, Katie and Lee have been enjoying their honeymoon in the UAE.