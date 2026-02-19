Ray J's 'bloody' Valentines performance sparks fake blood claims

What was meant to be a jaw-dropping Valentine’s Day performance has turned into a full-blown controversy for Ray J.

During his concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, the singer – best known for One Wish –stunned fans by appearing onstage with what looked like blood streaming from his eyes and splattered across his chest monitor.

It was dramatic. It was disturbing. And now, it’s disputed.

Footage obtained by KTAL 6 allegedly shows Ray J backstage applying a red substance to his face before stepping into the spotlight. Event photographer Tommy Nard II claims he saw it happen, describing the moment as theatrical and attention driven.

But Ray J’s camp isn’t having it.

His manager, Melinda Santiago, told People magazine the singer has been battling serious health and heart complications and called the fake-blood theory flat-out disrespectful. She added that tighter backstage access may be enforced moving forward to avoid similar accusations.

The timing only fuels the intrigue. In recent weeks, Ray J posted alarming health updates on social media, saying doctors warned him about severe heart damage.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported he was hospitalized in Las Vegas with pneumonia and heart pain.

So what was it – performance art or painful reality?

Ray J hasn’t directly addressed the allegation. But one thing’s clear: this Valentine’s show didn’t leave anyone feeling indifferent.