Katie Price's baby claim 'challenged' by Lee Andrew's ex

Katie Price's representative has since confirmed that she is not pregnant

Katie Price and Lee Andrew's exes have clapped back at the newlywed couple, who are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai.

Lee has continued to share stunning memories from their trip after the former model tied the knot for the fourth time to the self-styled businessman in Dubai.

The mother-of-five, 47, has now joined her partner in the UAE ,41, to celebrate their recent marriage with a sun-soaked getaway.

Fans were left stunned when Katie dropped a bombshell, claiming she is expecting Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex, Alana Percival.

Lee also wrote: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji.

However, her representative has since confirmed that she is not pregnant.

On Wednesday, Lee's ex Alana shared a scathing post where she accused him of 'conning his own father' and 'taking everything you have until you have nothing left and have to rely on him.'

Mother-of-five Katie wrote in response: '@larnaapercival I know rejection doesn't feel nice and I'm married to @wesleeeandrews the man you want and will never have again.

Alana took to Instagram on Thursday to fire back at Katie as she shared a graphic of a middle finger. Alongside it, she wrote: 'Imagine spending your honeymoon with me on your mind. Get better soon.'

Meanwhile, Katie's ex-boyfriend JJ Slater has said he is taking 'each day as it comes' after her claim she is having a child with Lee.