 
Geo News

Katie Price's baby claim 'challenged' by Lee Andrew's ex

Fans were left stunned when Katie dropped a baby bombshell

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

Katie Prices representative has since confirmed that she is not pregnant
Katie Price's representative has since confirmed that she is not pregnant

Katie Price and Lee Andrew's exes have clapped back at the newlywed couple, who are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai.

Lee has continued to share stunning memories from their trip after the former model tied the knot for the fourth time to the self-styled businessman in Dubai.

The mother-of-five, 47, has now joined her partner in the UAE ,41, to celebrate their recent marriage with a sun-soaked getaway.

Fans were left stunned when Katie dropped a bombshell, claiming she is expecting Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex, Alana Percival. 

Lee also wrote: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji.

However, her representative has since confirmed that she is not pregnant.

On Wednesday, Lee's ex Alana shared a scathing post where she accused him of 'conning his own father' and 'taking everything you have until you have nothing left and have to rely on him.'

Mother-of-five Katie wrote in response: '@larnaapercival I know rejection doesn't feel nice and I'm married to @wesleeeandrews the man you want and will never have again.

Alana took to Instagram on Thursday to fire back at Katie as she shared a graphic of a middle finger. Alongside it, she wrote: 'Imagine spending your honeymoon with me on your mind. Get better soon.' 

Meanwhile, Katie's ex-boyfriend JJ Slater has said he is taking 'each day as it comes' after her claim she is having a child with Lee. 

Hailey Bieber shares surprising marriage update with blunt personal remarks
Hailey Bieber shares surprising marriage update with blunt personal remarks
Brooklyn Beckham wears dad David's lavish gift amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham wears dad David's lavish gift amid ongoing feud
Why Gordon Ramsay's eldest kids skip his Netflix docuseries?
Why Gordon Ramsay's eldest kids skip his Netflix docuseries?
Khloé Kardashian teases marriage plans
Khloé Kardashian teases marriage plans
Sharon Stone's ageless glow sparks double takes at premiere
Sharon Stone's ageless glow sparks double takes at premiere
Paul Mescal meets up with Paul McCartney amid ‘Beatles' filming
Paul Mescal meets up with Paul McCartney amid ‘Beatles' filming
Bad Bunny lands major film project after Super Bowl halftime triumph
Bad Bunny lands major film project after Super Bowl halftime triumph
Lewis Hamilton stays closemouthed over Kim Kardashian rumours
Lewis Hamilton stays closemouthed over Kim Kardashian rumours