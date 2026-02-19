 
Hailey Bieber shares surprising marriage update with blunt personal remarks

Hailey Bieber details her experience with motherhood

Geo News Digital Desk
February 19, 2026

Hailey Bieber has given a new glimpse into her life as a mother and about having more children, which in turn revealed where she stands with Justin Bieber in their frequently scrutinised marriage.

The supermodel appeared on the latest episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Netflix and shared updates on her and Justin’s young son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“He says ‘basketball’ all the time,” she said. “I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like ‘basketball’. He’s just. It’s insane. So funny.”

She further revealed that her 16-month-old son has learned how to say “please”, which he often attempts to speak with broken pronunciation.

Hailey also announced that she would like to extend her family with Justin and “maybe” have around one, three, or four more children in the future.

“I definitely do want one more,” the Rhode founder continued. “I’m not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I’ll have four more. Maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

The latest remarks have arrived after speculation ran wild about her marriage potentially hitting the rocks last month.

Hailey and Justin Bieber engaged in clashing online behaviour, with the pair caught lurking underneath posts about their respective exes, RJ King and Selena Gomez.


