King Charles risks everything by rejecting Prince William's ultimatum

King Charles ignored Prince William's important advice, resulting in negative consequences for the royal family.

The future monarch William was never in favour of keeping ties with the disgraced member of the firm, his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sources revealed.

Royal expert, Russell Myers that William urged his father to completely cut ties with Andrew during Virginia Guiffree's legal chaos.

In his book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, he said that Kate Middleton's husband "voiced his concerns to his father [then Prince of Wales] that his disgraced uncle should seek to settle the case to avoid further scandal."

Eventually, Andrew settled the high-profile case with Virginia for £12 million.

Charles and William, at that time, were on the same page on one thing that Andeew "should never be allowed to return to public duties," Russell said.

But, the royal author revealed that William suggested his uncle should not be welcomed in any of the royal family's events, which was "overruled" by Charles.

The Prince of Wales has been accepting decisions taken by the Palace. However, it has been made clear by sources that in his reign, Andrew will "have absolutely no place within the royal fold, publicly or otherwise" in William's reign.

It is now clear to say that Prince William's demand to ban Andrew at that time was wise, as back-to-back revelations in the Andrew-Epstein scandal put King Charles and the royals in a tough spot.