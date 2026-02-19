King Charles issues first statement after Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'

Kin Charles issues first statement after Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'

King Charles has released his first statement after his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The British monarch's statement in full after Andrew's arrest

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

The 77-year-old, as per BBC, continued: "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Prince William's father went on: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

However, he cleared his psition and said: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.

Charles R.

Neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed in advance that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was to be arrested today, according to BBC News.

Queen Camilla contues royal duty

Queen Camilla has arrived for an engagement in Westminster, central London, despite her brother-in-law's arrest being announced.

The 78-year-old is attending a lunchtime orchestral concert and was greeted by representatives as she got there.