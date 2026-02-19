 
Prince William sends important reminder as new tensions grip Palace

Prince William offers emotional support as royal staffers come under stress over crucial probe

A. Akmal
February 19, 2026

Prince William, who candidly spoke about mental health in his latest interview with BBC, seemed to have sent a reminder about the key issue.

Kensington Palace on Wednesday shared the “important conversation” the future King had about being “vulnerable” and “not being immune to bad days”.

As news of Andrew’s ongoing investigation made rounds, with royal staffers now coming under scrutiny, William reiterated his message and stressed on the discussion surrounding “suicide prevention”.

“If you or anyone you know has been affected by this conversation, details of organisations offering information are available at BBC Action Line,” the message read.

William had shared that, even as a royal and the future king, he is “not immune to bad days,” and noted that he cares a lot which affects him.

“I find that some of the places I go to, the people I meet are having a really tricky time. That helps me put my own life into perspective. But also, I carry with me their burden sometimes, and that’s the bit I find very difficult sometimes. I feel other people’s pain and that overwhelms me sometimes, and I have to deal with that.”

UPDATE: Prince William removes message minutes after ex-Prince Andrew arrest news emerges

Kensington Palace quickly removed the post just as Police released a statement about arresting a man in his sixties in an active case from the Norfolk property, where Andrew had been moved from the Royal Lodge on a temporary basis. 

It is unclear if a statement from the royals will be released soon or if they will hold their silence given the sensitivity of the active investigation.

