Palace staffers 'terrified' of consequences amid Andrew probe

Investigators ask burning questions from royal staffers as Andrew case deepens

Geo News Digital Desk
February 19, 2026

The Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation is taking a serious turn as the Metropolitan Police is deepening its search to find evidence in connection to the former royal and the convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While the Buckingham Palace has promised to cooperate in the investigation, there is a wave of worry sweeping over Palace staffers about what would be the consequences from the police and the royals, should the truth come to light.

The update comes as it was reported that some officers “turned a blind eye” to the disgraced ex-Duke’s activities on the Epstein Island.

According to a report by The Sun, the Scotland Yard has already taken the major step to interview a former chief of security who oversaw matters at the Palace. Moreover, there is also a probe into a possibility of bullying by Andrew which may have kept some secrets buried under.

An insider revealed that the staff was “terrified” of being demoted if they ever spoke up. Hence, it would take some efforts for some of the staffers to talk.

Although, royal sources shared that a “preliminary conversation” was held between the former chief and other former officer are being reached out to “proactively” by the police. But the officer was “happy to help” and ask questions of his own about the investigation.

“The big question is what Andrew’s protection team witnessed on Epstein Island,” the officer said. “I’m not suggesting they definitely witnessed any criminality from Andrew, but there was concern that certain members of the royal protection team wilfully turned a blind eye to what was happening.”

