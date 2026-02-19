Andrew, Fergie were under inteligence surveillance: report

Andrew, Fergie placed under inteligence surveillance: report

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s suspicious activities and scndals led to him being placed under surveillance by intelligence agencies.

As per reports the MI6 kept the former Duke and Duchess of York on close watch because of their connections to the shady people.

A source within the UK’s foreign intelligence service revealed this to Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were monitored because of their associates. MI6 stumbled across them watching others.”

However, the timeline of when they were allegedly under surveillance is not known, according to the historian.

The claims emerge jus hours before Andrew's arrest. King Charles' younger brother was taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, according to BBC.

Thames Valley Police said earlier this month officers were considering allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender, according to files released by the U.S. government.

Lownie has already urged the senior royals to speak publicly about links to convicted paedophile Epstein involving Andrew, saying: “[The Royal Family] need to come clean about what they knew, when they knew it, what they did about it and what they’re going to do now."

On Wednesday, Surrey Police took a bold action and asked people with information to come forward about claims of historic human trafficking and sexual assault which appeared in the Epstein files.

On the other hand, The National Crime Agency, often referred to as Britain’s FBI, has also said it will assist the police in seeking documents from overseas enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, Essex Police became the seventh force to investigate allegations in relation to the latest tranche of Epstein files.

The author's new claims have reportedly raised eyebrows among concerns as it will undoubtedly prove embarrassing for the Firm.

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his links to Epstein, although he has not yet responded to the latest investigations by the Essex and Thames Valley forces.

Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35 have also been named in the latest dump of Epstein emails. However, there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the two sisters' part. They have kept a low profile in recent weeks, although Eugenie was photographed at the Art Basel 2026 in Doha, Qatar.