Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his 66th birthday as Epstein Files unsealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested his 66th birthday as Epstein Files unsealed

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has finally been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to BBC.

King Charles III's younger brother Andrew, who has faced numerous allegations over this links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was taken into custody on his 66th birthday, February 19.

However, Andrew has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

The former prince is in custody and officers are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, Police issued statement on Thursday.

At the moment, it's not know which force arrested him or where, but vehicles - believed to be unmarked police cars - were seen earlier this morning at Sandringham in Norfolk, where he has been living since vacating his Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police turned to X to announce that they have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office.

Police statement in full

Police released a statement after the arrest, which read: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.The man remains in police custody at this time."

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

"Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

