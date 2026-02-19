Princess Anne, first convicted royal, carries on duties in Yorkshire

Princess Anne is keeping calm and carrying on.

While headlines swirl around her younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct, The Princess Royal is pressing ahead with a packed schedule in Yorkshire.

Today, Anne travels to Leeds to visit His Majesty’s Prison Leeds in her role as Patron of the Butler Trust, recognising work that supports excellence in UK prisons.

Her itinerary also includes stops at Abraham Moon & Sons, the historic Yorkshire textile mill; South Tees Occupational Therapy as it marks its 20th anniversary; and Carers Plus Yorkshire.

The outing follows another busy engagement just yesterday, when she attended the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Annual Awards at Trinity House in London, honouring those who have dedicated their lives to supporting seafarers.

Anne’s steady public presence comes against a dramatic royal backdrop.

In 2002, she became the first senior member of the modern Royal Family to receive a criminal conviction after pleading guilty in connection with a dog attack involving one of her pets.

Today Andrew’s arrest marks an unprecedented moment that no senior royal in recent history has faced custody in this way.