Katie Price insists 'Kerry and Paolo will be special guests' at second wedding

Katie said Kerry and Paolo would be 'special guests' at her second wedding back in the UK

Katie Price has set the record straight about the alleged fight between her husband Lee Andrews and Kerry Katona's toyboy boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

The former glamour model, 47, is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, who has reportedly not returned to the UK following claims that he is banned from leaving Dubai.

Katie joined him in the emirate over a week ago for their honeymoon, and the couple have been together ever since.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kerry and her 33-year-old toyboy beau jetted off to the UAE for a Valentine's Day trip, where they met Katie and her new husband.

It was later reported that the Atomic Kitten star's boyfriend Paolo Margaglione, flew home after just 14 hours following the alleged altercation.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Katie not only denied the reports but also said Kerry and Paolo would be 'special guests' at her second wedding back in the UK - despite claims Lee is banned from leaving the UAE.

'Oh my god you guys, there is so much speculation going around at the moment about me and Lee, I don't know what the fascination is'.

'But one thing I will clear up, there has not been any punch up, punches thrown, between Lee and Paolo, if anything we had a good day and celebrated with them'.

She continued: 'And that was it, we had a great day, I don't know where these stories have come from, Lee has never ever been aggressive, angry, or spoken to me in any sort of way, we are so in love and he is my absolute teddy bear'.

'We can't can't wait to get back to the UK to have a big wedding with all our family, friends and obviously Kerry and Paolo will be our special guests'.

Following the announcement that Katie and Lee are planning to 'have a baby', there have been claims he has been 'piggybacking off his wife for fame and followers'.