Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri 'confirm' reunion rumours with telling move

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri are back together again after breakup

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri confirmed the speculations surrounding their relationship as they celebrated date night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 31-year-old musician and the jewellery designer, 32, grabbed dinner on Wednesday, February 18, and were encountered by some fans outside the restaurant.

The Super Bowl halftime performer kept it casual in blue jeans, black shirt, and beige cap, and stopped to greet fans.

As for Berlingeri, she donned a copper dress and followed close behind, carrying a denim jacket on her arm, as seen in pictures shared by celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

This was not the first time the DtMF hitmaker and the internet star were spotted after their reunion rumours swirled following the Super Bowl.

Last week, the couple went out for a dinner date in Buenos Aires on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

They tried to pass incognito with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Occasion, hid his face under a mask, but he still stopped to greet fans while his girlfriend waited in the car nearby.

The pair confirmed their reunion when Berlingeri attended the Super Bowl where Bad Bunny was performing, after the two had parted ways back in 2022.

The Grammy winner made headlines at the time but did not address the rumours because he deliberately avoids discussing his romantic relationships in the media.

In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, he drew a boundary saying, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” referring to his fans speculating about his relationships.