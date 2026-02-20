Hailey Bieber reveals son Jack's favourite Justin Bieber song

The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2024

Justin Bieber’s son is his number one fan.

The pop star was only 15 years old when he stole hearts worldwide with his breakthrough song Baby from his debut 2010 album, My World 2.0. 16 years later, his son, Jack Blues Bieber, has proven that the song is a timeless classic.

“He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh! Baby, oh! Baby, oh!’” Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, revealed on the Therapuss podcast on Wednesday, February 18. “I’m like, ‘Woah, that is so crazy.’”

Justin recently hit fans with a wave of nostalgia by visiting the now-abandoned bowling alley where the iconic Baby music video was shot. He and his entourage even broke into an acapella performance of the song, proving the song still holds a very special place in his heart.

Justin, 31, and Hailey, 29, welcomed Jack — their first child — on August 22, 2024. Reflecting on first-time motherhood, the Rhode founder told Therapuss host Jake Shane, “It is so fun. I always knew I wanted kids; I always wanted to be a mom.”

Hailey even admitted that she is more than open to more kids down the line.

For now, the couple is reveling in Jack’s milestones, including walking and running, and discovering his love of sports, including basketball — just like his dad.