Leonardo DiCaprio's 'What Happens At Night' adds another big name

Mads Mikkelsen has joined big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens At Night, Martin Scorsese’s new film for Apple Original Films.

The story follows an American couple who go to a snowy European town to adopt a baby.

The film, however, is said to have a dreamy, almost magical feel, with Patricia Clarkson will also be appearing.

Martin will direct and produce the film, with Patrick Marber adapting the screenplay from Peter Cameron’s novel.

Mads will play Brother Emmanuel as this will mark another big collaboration between Scorsese, DiCaprio and Apple after their hit Killers of the Flower Moon.

Lawrence has worked with Apple before as well on projects like Causeway and Bread & Roses, and she will also star in the upcoming murder mystery The Wives.

Mads is famous for Another Round, The Hunt, Casino Royale, Doctor Strange and Hannibal.

He recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Promised Land.

All the details about What Happens At Night’s production and release date, which people are waiting for too long now, have not been revealed just yet.

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, he last appeared on the big screen in the 2025 film One Battle After Another.