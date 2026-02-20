Hilary Duff fears husband Matthew Koma will cheat

Hilary Duff opened up about her deepest insecurities which also shape her dreams.

The actress and singer revealed in a candid Rolling Stone interview that she sometimes worries her husband of nearly seven years, Matthew Koma, might leave her.

The 38-year-old admitted the fear has even manifested in recurring dreams of infidelity.

She worries that he may cheat on her with “some coolio indie songwriter that he works with.”

What is more amusing is that rather than keeping those anxieties private, Duff channeled them into her new album Luck … or Something, released February 20.

One track, Holiday Party, directly reflects her fears.

Koma, who co-produced the record, acknowledged the theme, calling her recurring dream “insane but also very real.”

Duff explained that the album explores the insecurities and emotional shifts she’s experienced over the past decade.

“What keeps me up at night? What are my insecurities? The themes are what 10 years has brought on,” she said.

What are Luck … or Something themes?

The star also touches on strained family relationships.

Her song We Don’t Talk appears to reference a rift with her sister Haylie Duff, and her complicated relationship with her father, Bob Duff.

“People have known my life since I was a child, and so they know all the characters in it,” Hilary explained. “For me, it was important to be open about that theme. It genuinely came from the heart.”

With Luck … or Something, Duff embraced vulnerability, turning her fears, family struggles and insecurities into music.