Michelle Keegan channels Hollywood glam with Jennifer Aniston's inspired look

The former Coronation Street star showed fans her new Jennifer Aniston inspired 'Rachel' haircut

February 21, 2026

Michelle Keegan has shared her latest hair transformation, and it's giving Hollywood vibes. 

The actress, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to show fans her new Jennifer Aniston inspired 'Rachel' haircut on Friday.

The former Coronation Street star looked stunning with long, layered balayage locks and captioned the photo: 'In my Rachel era.'

Her look closely resembled Jennifer Aniston's hair on later seasons of Friends where she played Rachel Green. 

As far Michelle's career, she is gearing up to make a Hollywood debut in the film adaptation of Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben's new novel, and it seems preparations could be underway. 

Michelle Keegan's official Instagram account

In an update shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Michelle revealed she had touched down in California as she headed out to lunch.

Her latest trip comes after she enjoyed a sun-soaked winter getaway to the Middle East with her husband Mark Wright and their 10-month-old daughter, Palma

