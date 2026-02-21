Cruz Beckham marks 21st birthday with romantic serenade for girlfriend

Jackie Apostel paid tribute to Cruz on his milestone birthday

Cruz Beckham shared loved-up moments with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, as he celebrated his 21st birthday.

The young musician is filmed leading Apostel in an acoustic rendition of the much covered love song Somethin' Stupid, originally recorded by Carson and Gaile and made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra, who turned it into an international hit in 1967.

The sweet moment between the couple was shared by Apostel across social media as she paid tribute to Cruz on his milestone birthday.

Captioning the posts, she wrote: 'happy birthday @cruzbeckham I beyond love you. Here’s a few videos of you in your element... saved the best for last.'

Meanwhile, Cruz parents, Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, shared birthday tributes for their son. In a post filled with praise for the young musician, David wrote:

'Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,' he wrote. 'Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.

'You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to.'

Signing off with a reference to his wife, he added: 'Well done mum on bringing up another special young man.'

Sharing a video filled with personal family moments, Victoria added: 'Happy birthday…. we could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man you have become.

Elsewhere, older Romeo shared a throwback photo of himself and an infant Cruz alongside their fashion designer mother, with the accompanying caption: 'Love you bro.'