Timothee Chalamet recalls shocking thing Christopher Nolan did to him

Timothee Chalamet is widely acclaimed for her role in 'Marty Supreme', 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Wonka'

February 21, 2026

Timothée Chalamet may be 30 years old and a three-time Oscar nominee, but director Christopher Nolan still sees him as the teenager who appeared in Interstellar.

At a career retrospective hosted by American Cinematheque and Cinespia in Los Angeles February 13, Zendaya’s costar recalled a playful reunion with Nolan that left him stunned.

The retrospective featured screenings of Interstellar and Call Me by Your Name, highlighting Chalamet’s career trajectory.

During the event, the actor described how Nolan greeted him with unexpected humor.

“We were taking pictures together,” Chalamet said, “and he throws me in a headlock and starts giving me a noogie. I’m like, ‘Holy sh---, Chris Nolan’s hitting me with a noogie right now.’”

Chalamet admitted the moment made him feel like he was back in his teens.

"The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again," Chalamet said. "I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I was like, 'Holy sh---, I feel like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven’t elapsed.'"

He reminded Nolan of his age.

Kylie Jenner’s beau told him, “Chris, I’m a 30 year old man.”

Nolan’s response was simple, “Not to me, you’re not.”

The actor reflected on how Interstellar remains his most cherished project, despite his relatively small role as Tom, the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character.

“Though my role is not enormous — I think I was number 12 on the call sheet — this film came to me at a time in life, in my career, where things were certainly not set yet,” he explained. “And it’s remained my favorite project I’ve ever been in.”

“It's the film I've seen the most of, of all the films ever made in human history," he continued.

Since then, Chalamet has become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars, with standout performances in Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, Wonka and A Complete Unknown.

He is currently nominated for his third Academy Award for Marty Surpreme.

Chalamet will next appear in Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release on December 18.

