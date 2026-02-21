Timothy Busfield pleads not guilty to child abuse charges

Timothy Busfield has pleaded not guilty after a New Mexico grand jury indicted him on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The 68-year-old actor – known for his role on The West Wing – was indicted February 6 by a Bernalillo County grand jury on charges tied to alleged incidents in October 2022 and September 2023.

The counts are third-degree felonies, according to court records.

Busfield entered a not guilty plea on February 10 in new Mexico’s Second Judicial District Court. He waived his arraignment and future pretrial appearances; Judge Joseph Montano approved that request February 18.

A scheduling conference is set for March 10.

The case stems from a January warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department alleging unlawful sexual conduct involving teo 11-year-old boys. The minors’ identities have not been made public.

The alleged victims’ parents told authorities the children met Busfield while working as actors on The Cleaning Lady, where he directed.

Busfield surrendered to police January 13 and has forcefully denied the allegations.

"I did not do anything," he said in a video obtained by TMZ. “They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

His attorney, Larry Stein, said the actor was “absolutely shocked” and called the claims “absolutely false allegations.”

Busfield was released from custody January 20. Stein said he “feels wonderful” and has reunited with wife Melissa Gilbert, who is “very very excited” about his release.