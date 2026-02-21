Megan Moroney goes pretty in pink for ‘Cloud 9’ release festivities

Megan Moroney is on Cloud 9.

She is celebrating the release of her newly released third album, titled Cloud 9, and is rocking hot pink outfits for all of the appearances.

The 28-year-old American singer and songwriter has moved on from the royal blue aesthetic of Am I Okay? into a new, pink-themed era.

A day before dropping her latest album, the country music star surprised her top Spotify listeners with an exclusive album Q&A and a performance of some Cloud 9 tracks.

For the Thursday night, February 19, event in New York City, the Indifferent singer sported two different pink outfits: one for the Q&A and another for the performance.

To her lucky admirers’ delight, she delivered live rendition of Wish I Didn’t, Medicine, Beautiful Things, Liars & Tigers & Bears, Wedding Dress and 6 Months Later.

Notably, the album includes the song Wedding Dress, which the Hell of a Show songstress finally released after years of teasing with snippets.

On the very day of her third album release she stopped by Raising Cane’s in Times Square for an album listening party.

Megan also unveiled special in-restaurant Cloud 9 displays that will roll out to nearly 1,000 Raising Cane’s Restaurants nationwide.

Her third album came out one years after her second album Am I Okay? debuted in 2024.