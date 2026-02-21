Prince Edward, Princess Anne have one same concern as King declares stance

King Charles, in an unprecedented action for a monarch, issued an important statement as soon as he learned of the arrest made by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday.

According to some reports, when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested, the Palace was not informed beforehand. Whereas, some claim that the Police made sure that the royals were warned of the matter beforehand.

As the royal family are faced with a daunting task now to protect the monarchy, the King’s siblings have one major concern.

Princess Anne, known as the most dedicated and hardworking member of the family, has not yet made a statement on the matter. On the other hand, Prince Edward, loyal to the King, was the first working royal to make a statement on the Andrew debacle in light of the Epstein files, suggesting to keep the focus on the victims and “who the victims really are”.

While the investigation is ongoing, all senior royals have been instructed to “maintain distance” from the Yorks, a source told Woman&Day magazine.

The insider insisted that Edward and Anne have been “worried” about what would happen to Andrew as they believe he isn’t doing so well.

It is understood that they were not aware of the extent of ties that Andrew held with the convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

However, even if they do have concerns for their sibling, their priority is the King and the monarchy as they continue to dedicatedly carry on royal duties.