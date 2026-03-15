Meghan Markle secretly building her own royal order despite fresh distraction

Meghan Markle is looking to expand her lifestyle venture As Ever beyond the United States with Australia emerging as a possible first stop for the brand’s international ambitions.

Sources claim the Duchess of Sussex is exploring Australia as an early testing ground for the lifestyle label while preparing to travel there with Prince Harry in the coming weeks.

Conversations are said to be underway about introducing the brand to the market during their visit, potentially marking its first step outside the US.

The reported expansion comes shortly after As Ever’s collaboration with Netflix came to an end.

The streaming giant had supported the project around the same time Meghan debuted her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, though industry insiders suggested the partnership ultimately ran its course.

According to a source close to the duchess, she is eager to take full control of the brand’s direction rather than navigate lengthy corporate decision-making processes.

The insider claimed the move allows her to pursue the next stage of growth independently, with global expansion now firmly on the table.

The Sussexes’ upcoming trip Down Under will not revolve solely around business plans.

Yet while Harry and Meghan appear focused on future ventures and travel plans, fresh controversy has erupted in Britain following claims in a new book by royal author Tom Bower.

Excerpts from the publication suggested the late Queen Elizabeth II once believed Meghan had “brainwashed” Harry.

The dispute arrived at a time when scrutiny continues to swirl around Andrew and his long-running association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Against this backdrop, Tom Bower’s commentary has faced renewed scrutiny of its own.

The author has long been among the Sussexes’ most outspoken critics and previously sparked backlash over controversial remarks about Meghan including describing her as a “brazen hussy."

Supporters of Harry and Meghan argue that such narratives risk distracting from more pressing questions facing the monarchy, particularly the fallout surrounding Andrew.