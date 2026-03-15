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Prince William takes firmer role while royals step back from Andrew's circle

Palace keeps York family out of spotlight as calls grow for Beatrice and Eugenie to drop titles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Prince William takes firmer role while royals step back from Andrew’s circle
Prince William takes firmer role while royals step back from Andrew’s circle

Prince William is playing a stronger role in shaping decisions behind palace doors following the arrest Andrew.

Once known as the Duke of York, the disgraced royal was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his former position as a UK trade envoy. 

Royal commentator Andrew Lownie believes the situation has shifted the balance of influence within the family. 

Speaking on The Lownie Report Podcast, he suggested the Prince of Wales is increasingly steering the direction of the monarchy during the crisis. 

According to Lownie, the fallout has also led to a visible effort to keep distance from Andrew and those closely linked to him.

That distancing, he claimed, may extend to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. 

The sisters, both regular faces at Royal Ascot, are reportedly not expected to attend the iconic racing event this year. 

Some observers view the move as a sign the palace wants to keep the spotlight away from the York branch of the family while tensions remain high.

A former BBC royal correspondent suggested the pair might consider stepping back from using their princess titles altogether, arguing that the York name has taken a reputational hit in recent years. 

While neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has publicly addressed the suggestion, both have built professional lives outside full-time royal duties.

Despite the controversy surrounding their father, the sisters still maintain ties to royal residences. 

Beatrice is said to have accommodation at St James's Palace, while Eugenie lives at Ivy Cottage. 

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