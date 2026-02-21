Sombr causes stir among Taylor Swift fans with major hint at collaboration

Sombr caught Taylor Swift fans’ attention with a striking comment about a potential collaboration with the pop superstar, 36, during a recent appearance.

The 20-year-old alternative indie musician was answering fans’ questions during a show where he stumbled upon one which asked about his “dream collab.”

The back to friends hitmaker immediately said, “Gotta say, right now — Taylor Swift."

The clip soon went viral on social media, with Swifites sharing their divided opinions on such a collaboration in the future.

While some were excited for Swift to experiment with rock music with Sombr, others jokingly asked the Eras Tour performer not to “pick up the phone” if he calls.

“PLEASE NO NO NONLNLNON STOP STAY AWAY FROM HER,” one passionate Swiftie wrote on X, while another asserted, “I speak for everyone when I say we don’t want it.”

More fans theorised, “I already know they have a collaboration in the vault,” and “him speaking about it means a collaboration is coming,” and “knowing how she is, all he has to do is ask & she'd probably say yes,” joked another.

Although Swifties seem to be convinced - given the public support both the artists have shown each other, neither of them have confirmed the theories for a collaboration in works.