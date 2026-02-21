Matty Healy to beat ex Taylor Swift to the aisle with fiancée Gabbriette

Matty Healy and Gabbriette set the date for 'grand' wedding celebration this year

Matty Healy and her ex Taylor Swift have both moved on into different relationships and will now be taking the vows with their respective fiancées one after the other.

The 36-year-old pop rockstar has reportedly set the date to tie the knot with his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel in July this year, near Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

The couple will celebrate their new relationship milestone in a Californian ceremony and have already splurged on more than £100,000 worth of flights to fly out their loved ones to the destination.

Speaking about the About You hitmaker’s wedding planning, an insider told The Sun, “Matty and Gabbriette want this to be the wedding of their dreams and there will be absolutely no expense spared. They are desperate for it to be special for all of their loved ones from start to finish, hence why they have spent so much money just to get them there.”

The duo, who celebrated Healy’s bandmate George Daniel’s wedding to Charli XCX last year, are “so excited and certainly know how to party as well. It’s going to be amazing.”

It appears that the 1975 frontman would be beating the Eras Tour performer to the aisle as the Grammy winner’s wedding date is still not confirmed.

Amid reports of Swift and Kelce’s Spring wedding, or Summer wedding, the couple and their close ones have kept tightlipped about the details to their nuptials.

Healy and Bechtel began dating soon after Swift and the Robbers singer broke up in 2023, and got engaged in the summer of 2024.